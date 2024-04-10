Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) Plans GBX 0.51 Dividend

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Price Performance

Shares of KAY opened at GBX 19.90 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.60. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.03 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fiona E. Wollocombe purchased 23,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,924.92 ($6,233.29). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

