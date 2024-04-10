Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of KGSPY opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $94.48.
About Kingspan Group
