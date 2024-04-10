Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGSPY opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $94.48.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

