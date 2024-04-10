Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

KGC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

