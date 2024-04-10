Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.80

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 74925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on GUD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics
In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 351,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00. 46.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
