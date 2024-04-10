Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.80

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 74925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GUD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$589.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 351,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00. 46.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.