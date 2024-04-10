Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 1,723.5% in March

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 1,723.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 149,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

