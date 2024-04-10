Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -299.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,211,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 103,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.