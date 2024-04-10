Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 4.9%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 476,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,323,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

