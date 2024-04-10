Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 12,213 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. 3,611,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

