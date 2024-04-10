Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,849 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 849,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 517,810 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 1,289,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

