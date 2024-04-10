Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICLN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,320. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
