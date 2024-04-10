Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Stock Performance
RBLX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,797,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,707 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.