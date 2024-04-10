Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,797,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,707 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.