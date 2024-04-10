Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.78% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. 102,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,292. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

