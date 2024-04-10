Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 10,035 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,314. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

