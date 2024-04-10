Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 17,172 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,545. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $115.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.