Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.05. 7,602,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.44 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

