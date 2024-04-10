Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 285,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 64.38 and a quick ratio of 64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,758,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.