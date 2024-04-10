Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Trading Down 7%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 96,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 284,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

