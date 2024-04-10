Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.64

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.642 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.58.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Latitude Group Company Profile

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides various installment products to support customers and partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct and online.

