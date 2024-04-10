Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.64

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.642 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.58.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.25.
Latitude Group Company Profile
