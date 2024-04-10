Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,096 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.51% of Lemonade worth $73,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Down 0.6 %

Lemonade stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.