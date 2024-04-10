Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,332,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,672,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,671,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

