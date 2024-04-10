Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

