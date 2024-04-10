Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. 3,121,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,320,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.