Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. 492,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

