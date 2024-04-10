Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. BCE comprises approximately 1.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 927,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.56%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

