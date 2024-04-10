Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,299 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. 3,075,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,191. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

