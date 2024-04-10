Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 943 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.04. 410,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

