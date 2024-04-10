Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 450,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,514. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

