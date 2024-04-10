Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.49 and its 200 day moving average is $341.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.33 and a twelve month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.