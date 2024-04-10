Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 1.80% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44.

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

