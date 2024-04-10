Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 833.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 205,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

