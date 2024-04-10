Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 139.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth $4,738,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,729. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

