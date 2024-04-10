Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.79.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.69. 1,057,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

