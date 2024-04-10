Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,958,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,159 shares of company stock worth $2,020,074. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
