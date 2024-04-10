LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

