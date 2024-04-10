Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

