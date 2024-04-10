Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,091,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

NYSE:LOW opened at $244.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

