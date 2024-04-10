Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.76. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,787,614 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,107,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

