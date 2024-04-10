Lynch Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,050 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 35,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 9,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. 4,049,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,180,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

