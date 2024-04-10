Lynch Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,431,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,078. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

