Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 7,362.7% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MFD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $8.58.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
