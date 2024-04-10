Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 7,362.7% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MFD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

