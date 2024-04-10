Mad River Investors Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,441 shares during the period. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.55% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PBT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 114,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,084. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $582.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.