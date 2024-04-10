Mad River Investors Sells 93,581 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,581 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold accounts for 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 994,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 2,634,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.