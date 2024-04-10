Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $27.20 million and approximately $40,944.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00013790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.54 or 0.99910182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00130006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000654 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $173,688.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.