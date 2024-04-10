Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.22 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $37,322.27 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,684.15 or 0.99825689 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00127885 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000654 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $173,688.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

