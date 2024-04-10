MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.15% of MakeMyTrip worth $107,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 478.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,983,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,602,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $77.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMYT. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

