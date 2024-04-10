Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Declares GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 648.50 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £260.63 million, a PE ratio of 912.68 and a beta of 0.46. Manchester & London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 692 ($8.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 641.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.13.

Insider Transactions at Manchester & London

In other news, insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.39), for a total value of £39,780 ($50,348.06). Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

