Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

