Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MPLF opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.53.

Marble Point Loan Financing Company Profile

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

