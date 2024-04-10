Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 146.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

