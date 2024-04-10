Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Marvell Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.